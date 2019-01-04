× Silver Alert issued for Longton, Kan., woman traveling to and from KC, but last seen in Princeton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol and Elk County, Kansas Sheriff’s Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old woman on Friday. Sandra Arlene Simpson of Longton, Kansas is missing.

She left Longton on Tuesday en route for Kansas City, and she was supposed to return home Thursday, but never did. Police say on Friday at about noon, information indicates she was in Princeton, Mo., which is in Mercer County close to the Missouri/Iowa border.

She is 5’6″ and weighs about 105 pounds and has blue eyes. It’s unknown what she was wearing, and she has no known medical issues.

She’s driving a 2002 Buick Century with Kansas plates: 082EQN. It’s unknown which direction she’s currently traveling.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should immediately dial 911, or call the Elk County Kansas Sheriff’s Department at (620) 374-2108.