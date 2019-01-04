× Tennessee PD warns of scammer calling women to say their husband is having an affair

DUNLAP, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee shared information Thursday on Facebook about a bizarre scam happening in their community.

The Dunlap Police Department posted that three women in their community have recently received separate calls from a man who claims their husband is having an affair with his wife.

“The male caller will also state he has videos of the affair and asks the woman to meet him so they can watch the video,” the police department said in their post.

Each time the man would call, he addressed the women by their names and physically describe their husbands’ appearance, police added.

According to the post, the scammer claimed to live in their community, work in the trucking industry and have a lot of money.

Police said anyone who receives a call like this should report it immediately. They should not agree to meet up with the caller.

Dunlap is about a 40 minute drive north of Chattanooga. At this time, the caller has not asked for any money.