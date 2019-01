Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Good news, dinosaur fans.

Union Station officials have decided to keep the Dinosaurs Revealed exhibit open for a few more weeks.

The exhibit was going to close after this weekend, but now they're selling tickets through at least March 24.

The exhibit opened back in June. So far more than 130,000 people have explored it.

A spokesperson for Union Station said they've seen visitors from all 50 states and seven countries.