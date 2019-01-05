82-year-old woman killed in crash on I-49 in Cass County

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — One person has died following a motor vehicle crash Saturday night in Cass County.

The crash was reported around 7 p.m. at I-49 near 307th Street near Harrisonville.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver of a 2002 Saturn was improperly stopped in the roadway when they were struck by a driver of a 2014 Ford.

The driver of the Saturn, identified as 82-year-old Doris M. Graef, was pronounced dead at the scene. The highway patrol said she was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the Ford, identified as Lauren A. Findley, 28, of Archie, Missouri, was taken by air ambulance to Research Medical Center with serious injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to highway patrol.

The driver of the Ford was not listed as having any injuries.