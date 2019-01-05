Injury crash closes I-49 northbound at I-470

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northbound Interstate 49 at I-470 is closed following a wreck Saturday night.

The crash was reported after 8 p.m.

Kansas City, Missouri police tell FOX4 at least one person has serious injuries but did not know if the injuries were life-threatening at this time.

Police did not say how many vehicles were involved.

Those traveling in the area are being asked to use an alternate route.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story, FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.