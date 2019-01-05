KC police looking for man seen inside gas station during deadly shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are looking to identify the person seen in the photos above in connection to a recent homicide.

Investigators say 23-year old Airrin Scott was shot and killed at 81st and Troost on Friday night. Witnesses say Scott was arguing with another person at a gas station before he was shot. He was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries but later died.

Police say the man pictured above was in the store and might have information related to the killing.

They ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or submit a tip online.

