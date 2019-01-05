KCK crews battling large structure fire at storage facility

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK fire crews are battling a large structure fire Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported before 2 p.m. at a storage facility at North 10th Street and Splitlog Ave., just north of Central Ave.

The large amount of smoke coming from the fire can be seen all across the metro.

No injuries have been reported.

The estimated amount of damage is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene and will continue to update as new information becomes available.

KCKFD still fighting fire at 131 N. 10th…reports of building collapse..defensive fire tactics pic.twitter.com/jMRNBb9325 — KCK Fire Department/PIO (@KCKFDPIO) January 5, 2019

⁦@fox4kc⁩ is really close to the KCK Fire on 10th Street. pic.twitter.com/HYHXp3ejuf — Rebecca Gannon (@GannonReports) January 5, 2019

2 alarm called…313 N. 10th… — KCK Fire Department/PIO (@KCKFDPIO) January 5, 2019