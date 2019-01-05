KHP identifies waste service employee crushed, killed at landfill near Lawrence

OSKALOOSA, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol has released the name of the waste services employee who died at a landfill north of Lawrence.

The incident happened just after 7 a.m. Friday at Hamm Landfill in Jefferson County.

KHP reports the driver of a truck-tractor semi-trailer was at Hamm’s landfill dumping trash. The driver was backing onto the tipper. The operator was between the truck and the dock, pinning them against the dock causing deadly injuries.

The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Mark J. Wilson, of Lawrence.