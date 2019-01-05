× Man shot, killed at Kansas City gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A young man has died in a shooting in Kansas City.

Investigators say 23-year old Airrin Scott was shot and killed at 81st and Troost on Friday night. Witnesses say Scott was arguing with another person at a gas station before he was shot. He was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries but later died.

Detectives are following up on leads, but have made no arrests so far. They ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or submit a tip online.