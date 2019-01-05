Program at metro fitness center succeeding in helping people reach goals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Millions of Americans make a resolution every January to get in shape and lose some weight. Most of them fail. But there is a program at the Southwest Boulevard Family Fitness Center where folks are succeeding. Its called "Big Changes", and its having a huge impact on people's bodies and their lives.

Natalie Lee graduated from the program a year ago.

“I remember when she said the first time. 'Just get a little inch off the chair,' I thought I was gonna have a heart attack. But I kept coming.”

And she lost more than 100 pounds and weighs less than she did in high school.

"I thought I looked good on the outside, but on the inside, I didn't sleep at night. I would lay down and my chest was heavy."

Pris Young started "Big Changes" after she lost 80 pounds on her own. The program combines consistent exercise, individualized programs, counseling, nutrition and lots of commitment. According to Young, “Diet, exercise and consistency. That’s the magic bullet.”

It only costs 20 dollars per month, but you get all of that money back if you just stick to it for six months. 59-year old Janice Wofford has lost 40 pounds and admits that its hard work.

"Ten years down the road my older self is gonna tell my younger self, 'Thanks for taking care of me now'." Her blood work has improved. Her joints are more fluid and..."When people see me who haven’t seen me for awhile they say, 'Wow, Look at you'!"

That is what Robert Fox is striving for as well. He is down 20 pounds in three months.

"I feel more energetic. I have more will power. Overall, I feel awesome."

Because the gym is small, "Big Changes" only has 32 spots available at a time. Its for people who have a lot of weight to lose, so getting started is a victory in itself.

If you are interested in getting involved in the "Big Changes" program, call the Southwest Boulevard Family Fitness Center or find them ONLINE.