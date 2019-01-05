Semi driver killed in two-vehicle crash on I-35 Saturday morning near Ottawa

OTTAWA, Kan. — One person was killed following a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Franklin County.

The crash was reported just after 5 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35 at the U.S. 59 highway junction, on the south edge of Ottawa, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

KHP said a box truck was disabled on I-35 and was laying on its passenger side with the driver of the vehicle climbing on top of the cab. The driver of a semi was traveling south on I-35 when they struck the rear of the box truck, forcing it to rotate into a guardrail it had previously struck.

The driver of the box truck, who was on top of the cab, was knocked off it. The driver of the semi continued south on I-35 with a damaged front end and axle. The driver of the semi then struck a guardrail causing the semi to jackknife and come to a rest partially in the median, blocking the northbound lanes.

The crash blocked both northbound and southbound lanes, shutting it down throughout the morning and afternoon and was back open just before 4 p.m.

The driver of the semi, identified as Sukhdarshan S. Sidhu, 63, of Grand Island, New York, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt, according to KHP.

The occupant of the box truck, identified as 30-year-old Alfred Thomas Williams, of Jonesboro, Georgia, was taken to Ransom Memorial Hospital with possible injuries, according to KHP.

