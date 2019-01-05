UMKC Roos return to Swinney Recreation Center with Men’s Basketball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Saturday afternoon was a homecoming for the UMKC Roos. Men's Basketball returned to Swinney Recreation Center on the school's campus.

The team won their first game back in the auditorium, beating Chicago state with 80-72.

Their Director of Athletics, Brandon Martin, says there is a lot to celebrate with the move in.

"We have valet parking, we continue our hospitality for fans who have floor seats, we have new graphics to showcase our Roo that we're proud about," Martin said. "We just wanted to create a nice buzz, and great energy, and a place where our fans can really call it a home."

Martin says the return to their main campus was a joint decision by the school's administration.

"Collectively, we made a decision that we would come back here and involve our students a lot more. Involve our alumni, and make it a family experience," Martin said.

The move in brings change for the school's athletic program, and their fans, but Martin says there is a lot more to come.

"It’s a new chapter because it’s all about creating a championship environment and making this Kansas City’s team," Martin said. "Giving the students something to cheer about, along with our faculty, and all the stakeholders on campus."

The athletic program was holding their games at the Municipal Auditorium in downtown KCMO. Martin says it's a great venue, but moving the games back to Swinney allows the school to have ownership of the venue and more control over the fan's experience.