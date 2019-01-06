KU’s Azubuike to miss remainder of season due to injury

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas junior center Udoka Azubuike will miss the remainder of the 2018-19 season due to surgery required to repair ligament damage in his right hand, KU Athletics reported on Sunday.

Kansas coach Bill Self said Azubuike had an MRI done Sunday morning and the MRI revealed he tore the same ligament in his right hand that he tore in his left hand his freshman season in Dec. 2016.

According to Self, Azubuike’s recent injury occurred in practice on Friday.

Self said the surgery date will be set early this week.

“The doctors expect a complete recovery and Udoka will be able to assume full basketball activities at some point this summer.

After seeing action in nine games this season, Azubuike, averaged 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds a game.

Kansas lost to Big 12 contender Iowa State Saturday 77-60.