Local woman reacts to attempted carjacking that lead to shooting near church

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro woman said an attempted carjacking at one midtown church ending with the suspect being shot outside another isn't going to stop her from going to church.

The shooting Sunday morning ended near Redeemer's Fellowship but the attempted carjacking happened about two blocks over in the parking lot of Midtown Baptist.

The suspected carjacker is expected to live, according to KCPD.

"When officers got out of the car to place the person in custody, he actually grabbed one of the officers’ guns at which time the other officer shot the suspect one time," Darin Snapp with KCPD said.

Officers were originally called to Midtown Baptist at 40th and Walnut after a churchgoer reported that a man tried to steal her car.

Church security followed the suspect who had made his way toward Redeemer’s Fellowship where he was shot by police.

Sara Jimenez has lived in this neighborhood since the 1950s.

"I didn’t think nothing of it because we get a lot of that around here," Jiminez said.

She goes to Redeemer’s Fellowship but decided to stay home Sunday morning.

"It's very scary. I know my daughter lives with me and she's always worried about me and will come pick me up at the church," Jiminez said. "

She said the neighborhood has changed drastically over the years, so much so that even when the 88-year-old is at church she remains vigilant.

"I don't feel safe at church, but I keep an eye open all the time."

Still, Jimenez says nothing is going to scare her from going to church. Instead, she plans to keep doing the Lord's work and as she puts it, be a light to those living in in darkness.

"That's what I'm trying to do here in the neighborhood, be a vessel for God to pray with people who ask grandma pray with me."

Services at Redeemer’s Fellowship continued this evening. FOX4 is told the church has had security on site even before Sunday's incident.

The officers involved are on leave which is standard procedure.

