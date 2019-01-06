Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after wreck in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One man was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after he was involved in a wreck while on his motorcycle in Independence.

Independence police are investigating the crash which they say occurred around 7 p.m. on Hwy 24 east of Susquehanna on Sunday.

The driver of a Chevrolet Cruz was westbound when they made a left turn and was struck by the motorcyclist.

The driver of the Cruz was not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.