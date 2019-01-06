Police investigating homicide after man found dead inside apartment in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a homicide in the Northland after one person was found dead.

Police said around 10:30 Saturday night, officers were called to a shooting near NE Englewood Road and NE Scandia Drive.

When officers arrived on scene they found an adult male deceased inside an apartment.

There is no suspect description or motive at this time, according to KCPD.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816.474.8477.