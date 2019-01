KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday night.

The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. in the area of 39th and Wabash.

KCPD tells FOX4 that one person had died.

The name of the victim or suspect information has not been released at this time.

