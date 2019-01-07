4-year-old girl killed, driver seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash on Parvin Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 4-year-old girl has been killed and a 53-year-old man has been seriously injured Monday in a two-vehicle crash on Parvin Road, police say.

Officers were dispatched to the crash scene around 1:15 p.m. Monday. It happened just east of Interstate 29 along Parvin Road.

The crash report says a Mitsubishi SUV was traveling eastbound on Parvin and passed a Honda van on the left when it side-swiped the van. That caused the SUV driver to lose control and leave the road, hitting several trees and overturning.

Officials said the 4-year-old girl was partially ejected from the SUV. She was taken to a local hospital where she died shortly after. The 53-year-old SUV driver was also taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

The driver of the van was not injured.

Editor's note: Police originally told FOX4 the victim was 7 years old but later corrected the information to say she was 4 years old.