Authorities identify 31-year-old man killed in crash in Platte County

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. -- A 31-year-old Platte County, Missouri man is dead after a driver crossed the center lane and struck his vehicle head on.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report, a 19-year-old from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas failed to stay in his own lane going around a curve. That driver crossed the center lane and hit Aaron Lancaster's vehicle. Lancaster died at the scene.

The crash was reported on NW Jones-Meyer Road and N Highway, just west of Interstate 435 and 152 Highway, according to the Platte County Sheriff's Office.

The crash report said Lancaster was not wearing a seat belt. The driver who hit him was wearing his seat belt.

Authorities have not yet said what caused that driver to cross the center lane or whether he will face any charges.

That driver was also taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.