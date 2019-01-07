Court documents say man KCPD shot in Midtown attempted to carjack 3 people before trying to take officer’s gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker filed charges against a man accused of trying to carjack at least three people before attempting to take a Kansas City, Missouri police officer’s gun while being detained in Midtown Sunday.

According to court documents, around 9:17 a.m. Sunday James T. Bullock attempted to carjack three different people. At one point he told one woman that he had a gun. That woman then called 911.

Responding officers quickly located the suspect in the area of 39th and Baltimore and while attempting to arrest him, Bullock allegedly started fighting the officers. At one point court documents said Bullock grabbed one of the officers' weapons. A second officer fired two shots at Bullock and hit him.

One of the victims told investigators that they recalled hearing an officer say, " He's going for my gun," before seeing the second officer fire two shots.

Court documents say the officers placed Bullock into custody and begin administering first aid before transporting him to the hospital.

Bullock faces one count of attempted robbery in the first degree and one count of attempted stealing and resisting arrest along with a $150,000 cash bond.