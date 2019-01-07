Despite playoff history, ecstatic fans ready for Chiefs-Colts showdown at Arrowhead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- We're still a few days away from the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium, but fans are already pumped.

"I am super excited. I can't wait," Becky Harris said.

"I am ready. It's redemption time for our Chiefs. Let's roll," Gheia Turk said.

A huge, enthusiastic crowd turned out in Olathe for a playoff preview party of sorts.

During the live radio broadcast of the "Chiefs Kingdom Show," fans decked out in their red jerseys, t-shirts and hat and had a blast with 810 WHB play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus.

"We are ready to win all the way," one jubilant fan said.

"I love all of the players. They're my favorite team, and football is my favorite sport," 10-year-old Adam Foster said.

Adam proudly wore his No. 87 Travis Kelce jersey to the playoff event Monday night.

"I also brought my Chiefs' banner and bag. I think they're gonna win on Saturday 21-14," he said.

"I'll say the final score will be 85 to nothing," 9-year-old Tashaun Turk said.

Four years ago, the Colts beat the Chiefs during a playoff game. But Monday night, no one was talking about the past.

Metro fans are just ready to see their Chiefs clobber the Colts during the NFL playoff game.

And, if you're one of the many fans still looking for last minute tickets, don't worry.

"It's definitely the hottest ticket in town," said Justin Durbin with Tickets for Less. "With the weather expected to be nice in Kansas City for a January day (and) the game is on a Saturday -- it's just a unique thing where people can really go out and enjoy themselves. Right now, we still have plenty of upper deck seat for about $125."

Durbin said if you want to go to the game, you should try to get tickets sooner rather than later.

"With the demand for this game, there's not gonna be much left come Friday or Saturday," he said.