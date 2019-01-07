Detectives looking for details in 2017 death of KC teen shot after basketball game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In what detectives believe to be a random attack more than a year ago, a teenager was left dead on a Kansas City street after a basketball game.

It’s been about a year-and-a-half since police said someone with a gun killed 19-year-old Berzilious Shackelford. Before detectives can hand the case over to prosecutors, they need more information about who pulled the trigger.

"On August 10, 2017, the victim Berzilious Shackelford and two friends had just left an area basketball park," Kansas City Police Det. Jason Findley said. "They were walking to a store to get some drinks before they head to one of their houses. They entered the store. They left the store, and walked about a block west of the store they were at, and somebody starts shooting at them."

Police say Shackelford's two friends ran when they heard the shots. When they came back to check on him, he was dead.

"They were very cooperative," Findley said of the two friends. "We brought them in, we talked with them, and they didn’t remember seeing anything."

It was hard to see anything because it was at about 9 p.m. when the shooting happened. Police don’t know if the shooter was walking or in a car. Investigators don’t think the teen was targeted.

"That’s what makes this a little more difficult is that, right now, trying to determine a motive has been an uphill battle for us," Findley said. "It just, at this point, seems very random.”

Shackelford's family hope charges will bring some closure.

"They took half of me," said Keshia White, the teen's older sister. "Until I know who did it, I probably won’t feel any type of better. I still feel the same way I did when I got the phone call to come to the hospital."

She and another of Shackelford's sisters, Breona Shackelford, said he was a great, loving brother.

"One Christmas he’d gotten his first job, and he was so proud to buy my son his Christmas present," White said. "It was a drum set. He was so happy to do that on his own with no help."

"He was a hard worker," Breona Shackelford said. "I remember when we used to walk together to the bank to get his checks, and then we walked to the store. He bought me some shoes. His first check."

The women said the worst part about his murder is knowing that people in this city know who did this.

"It makes it harder when people say on Facebook how much they miss him, and they know," White said. "People who he thought were his friends clearly are not. It’s not being a friend by keeping it to yourself. Just talk. It’s not cute, and it’s not hip. And if it was you, or you were in this situation, you would want somebody to say something."

"I just feel like if you know something, you should say something because it hurts a lot of people," Breona Shackelford said.

If you have information that could help police, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. You can also submit a tip online here. All tips are anonymous.