Former Cameron teacher accused of filming underage kids in home enters not guilty plea

CAMERON, Mo. — A former Cameron High School teacher accused of filming underage kids inside his home entered a non-guilty plea Monday inside a Clinton County courthouse.

William “Derek” Williams, 39, was charged last September with three counts of child pornography possession, three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of second degree statutory sodomy, according to court documents.

Officials began investigating Williams after a male teenager came out and said he may have been the victim of sexual misconduct.

A probable cause statement said the victim stated that he had been living at Williams’ home in Cameron for about four weeks. The victim said he found a phone charger adapter that belonged to Williams in a basement bathroom. The victim said he returned the charger to Williams multiple times before he discovered a hidden camera, which contained an SD card.

On the SD card, the victim discovered a video of a boy with his pants down on a toilet. The victim said he then deleted the video along with other videos on the card. He said Williams had been in contact with him over phone and text messages and had asked him for the charger back. The victim said when he did not return it, Williams told him to “smash the device with a hammer.”

The victim turned the device and SD card over to a detective where it was placed into evidence with the sheriff’s office.

On the SD card detectives were able to retrieve deleted files which contained multiple videos and images of the victim in different stages of being nude in the bathroom.

On Sept. 8, 2018 deputies and detectives issued a search warrant at Williams’ home where they seized several electronic devices as evidence. While looking through the evidence detectives discovered more videos with two additional male teen victims in the same bathroom.

His involvement with kids ran deep. He taught a one-hour broadcasting class at Cameron High, volunteered with school plays, coached, hosted foreign exchange students, and was involved with the foster care system.

Williams next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 7, 2018 at 9 a.m. in Clinton County.