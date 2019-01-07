FOX4 High School Game Night: Bishop Miege squares off against Mill Valley in basketball

Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX4 High School Game Night returns with Sean McDowell bringing you basketball highlights from Bishop Miege vs. Mill Valley, Central High School vs. St. Pius X and Park Hill South at Liberty, as well as other scores from throughout the metro.