Inmate escapes Lansing Correctional Facility

LANSING, Kan. — An inmate has escaped the Lansing Correctional Facility Monday afternoon.

The Lansing, Kansas Police Department says 36-year-old Henry Green is believed to have stolen a camo-painted state vehicle.

Anyone with information are asked to call 911.

Lansing USD 469 Superintendent Dr. Darrel Stufflebeam tells FOX4 an email and text has been sent to parents informing them that schools are on lockdown and that law enforcement is advisign them of developments.

This is a developing story, FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as additional details become available.