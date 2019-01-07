Kansas City police searching for possibly armed man who ran from crash along I-70

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City, Missouri police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who could be armed.

Police said around 4:30 a.m., a man driving east on I-70 flipped a pickup truck near 40-Highway. A witness saw the driver run off with a long gun in hand.

The cause of the rollover is still under investigation.

As of 6 a.m., police are still looking for the man they believe ran towards a strip mall at 40-Highway and Sterling after the crash.

While searching for the man, police came across a homeless guy sleeping behind a mattress store. They also found a duffel bag and two guns they believe belonged to suspect.

Police said the man is wearing a black leather jacket, green shirt and blue jeans. If you see him, call 911.