KCPD looking for driver who crashed into employee at Tiki Taco before fleeing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The victim of a hit-and-run was just doing her job when someone slammed their car into her and injured her spine.

Detectives with the Kansas City Police Department are looking for the person who fled the scene and hurt the 21-year-old employee of Tiki Taco on West 39th Street.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday. The employee, Kaitlynn Conner, walked to the driver's side of a customer's car to give out an order. Security video shows the driver slam into the employee and drive away.

Police said the impact threw her 8-10 feet away from the crash.

Conner was giving out the last order of the night when the crash happened.

"I saw a car coming towards me," Conner said. "They were swerving so I tried moving and hopping up onto the customer's hood but it was too late and the car hit me."

Someone in a black car drove past Conner, hit her and hit the customer's car at the same time and threw from where she stood.

"I was just balling, and I was screaming because I was in so much pain," Conner said.

An unknown driver and passenger were inside the car that hit Conner. The driver kept going and never stopped to help.

"Nobody would swerve like that if they saw a person next to a car," Conner said. "Nobody would swerve into them like that. Of course he was drunk."

Kansas City police are scouring surveillance video, trying to find out who is responsible. Conner is focusing on her recovery.

"My back, it's manageable with medicine," Conner said. "My back has been in excruciating pain. My thoracic spine, those things that hang off your spine, I call them tiny little arms, those are broken. "So the 7, 8, 9 and 10, I have four of them that are broken."

Doctors released Conner from the hospital Monday afternoon. She's up and walking, but moving at a slow pace.

Conner will take about two months to heal and will need physical therapy. Her parents will take care of her. She's looking forward to getting back to work at Tiki Taco, where she's worked for eight months. She is also looking forward to finishing her vet tech program at school.

"You just have to go through the pain and deal with it until it's better," Conner said.

If you know anything about the crash, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The owners of Tiki Taco started a GoFundMe for Conner.