KCPD officer suffers minor injuries after shooting suspect rams patrol car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a shooting suspect that rammed his vehicle into a patrol car and injured an officer Monday evening.

Officers responded to the area of 105th Terrace and College Avenue around 8:15 p.m. after an officer reported that the suspect rammed their patrol car twice before leaving the car and fleeing on foot.

The officer suffered a minor concussion and was treated at the scene.

The suspect is wanted in a shooting that happened earlier in the evening near 114th Street and Montgall Avenue. The shooting victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

This is story is developing and will be updated.