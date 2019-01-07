KCPD officer suffers minor injuries after shooting suspect rams patrol car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a shooting suspect that rammed his vehicle into a patrol car and injured an officer Monday evening.
Officers responded to the area of 105th Terrace and College Avenue around 8:15 p.m. after an officer reported that the suspect rammed their patrol car twice before leaving the car and fleeing on foot.
The officer suffered a minor concussion and was treated at the scene.
The suspect is wanted in a shooting that happened earlier in the evening near 114th Street and Montgall Avenue. The shooting victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not released a description of the suspect.
This is story is developing and will be updated.
