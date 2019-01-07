FOX4 Forecast: Rain moving out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain is moving out this morning and the clouds will be decreasing as the day unfolds. Expect sunshine to return later today. Find out if the rest of this week will stay warm in the update here!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page