Lee’s Summit family excited to welcome home Colts’ Evan Boehm in Chiefs playoff game

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Arrowhead Stadium will be a sea of red and gold this Saturday. However, it will be hard to blame two metro families if they're wearing blue and cheering for the Indianapolis Colts instead of the hometown Kansas City Chiefs.

The father of one current Colt will get a unique view from the front row when the Colts and Chiefs meet in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs on Saturday afternoon.

Evan Boehm, who won the 2011 Simone Award at Lee's Summit West High School, is likely to start at center for the Colts.

His dad, retired Lee's Summit West Coach Royce Boehm, will also be in uniform, serving as part of the chain gang as he's done for every Chiefs home game this season. The elder Boehm is in charge of footballs and keeping them ready for the officiating crew.

"I'm the ballboy," Royce Boehm grinned on Monday morning. "It is an awesome gig."

There's always been a buzz around Evan Boehm, including his University of Missouri-record 52 consecutive games as a starter. He was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2016, and he's also seen time with the Los Angeles Rams before landing with Indianapolis in October 2018.

That opportunity presented itself when another Colts offensive lineman, Matt Slauson, went down with a back injury, leading the team to place him on injured reserve, effectively ending his season, and giving Boehm the chance to start for a playoff contender.

"He knows Arrowhead is loud. It's a very hostile environment. He's been here. He's been to the games. He knows what they're walking into. It's an exciting time for him," Royce Boehm told FOX4's Sean McDowell.

Royce Boehm, who works full-time in the sports marketing field, retired as the Titans head coach in 2016 after leading that program to three Missouri Class 6 state championships.

He has an infinite knowledge of football, but getting a close-up view of Evan in action as a pro in the stadium he knew as a kid is priceless.

"The question I keep asking myself: What are you going to do? How are you going to handle this?" Royce Boehm said. "I don't know."

The Boehms say they're getting plenty of phone calls from friends and family, requesting playoff tickets for Saturday's game.

It would be only natural for Boehm to cheer a little for his older son this Saturday. However, the old coach pointed out he's employed by the NFL -- not by either team. That means emotions will stay in check until afterward.

Evan's brother, Tyler Boehm, who also played for his dad at Lee's Summit West, said he's usually a die-hard Chiefs fanatic, but this week, he's wearing blue instead of red.

"We're all getting ready to go to the game, and we're throwing a big tailgate for him and all our family and friends are coming. It's cool seeing everyone come together to cheer for the Colts, but also cheer for the Chiefs," Tyler Boehm said.

An Olathe family will also support the Colts. NFL rookie Braden Smith, who played at Olathe South High School, also starts on the Colts offensive line. Smith was a second-round draft pick by the Colts out of Auburn last summer.