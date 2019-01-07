Local woman caring for adults in need shocked when FOX4 shows up to give her $400

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX4's pay it forward crew recently found a very deserving caregiver at an adult day care facility on Troost who is making people feel special.

Miss. Russell said Miss. Pratt makes everyone she interacts with feel special so she wanted to surprise her with the $400 award.

"Thank you, thank you so much," Pratt said. "Thank you, thank you!"

Pratt let out a cheer and did a little dance when FOX4 and Russell handed over $400 cash.

See the surprise in the video player above.

