Martin City Brewing partners with Shatto Milk to brew up limited release Chocolate Milk Stout

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shatto Milk Company announced Monday a partnership with Martin City Brewing Company and will be releasing a new Chocolate Milk Stout with cocao and vanilla.

The company says the beer has a mellow, full-mouthed feel and comes in at 6.3% ABV and 10IBU.

The limited release product will be served in a special Brooo can.

The product will hit shelves in 6-packs across the metro on Jan. 14. The beer will also be available on tap across the metro, including each of the three Martin City Brewing Company restaurant locations.

The can reads, “Everybody knows that bulls like to buck and snort. But the Shatto dairy cows up in Osborn, Missouri, have a whole different way of blowing off steam. It’s not quite as dramatic, but it does involve loud music and a whole lot of mysterious empty cans in the recycling bins at the dairy in the morning. As for the next day’s milking? The herdsman says those heifers give the term “pump ’n’ dump” a whole new meaning.”