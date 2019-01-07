× New golf and entertainment complex to open in Northland in spring 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People living in and around the Northland will soon have a new golf and entertainment complex to enjoy starting early next year.

Troon, a golf course management company, announced Monday that they are building a complex at the corner of 169-Highway and Northwest Barry Road where Metro North Mall once stood.

The venue will be called T-Shotz. It is expect to open in the spring of 2020.

T-Shotz will have three levels of hitting bays and suites. There will be two restaurant and bar venues, more than 125 TVs to watch your favorite games and options to host parties and fundraisers.

“T-Shotz is a great addition to Metro North Crossing Redevelopment and will be one of the outstanding entertainment venues to come to the Kansas City Northland in recent years,” said David Horn, the project manager for Metro North Crossing Redevelopment. “T-Shotz will provide an entertaining atmosphere to compliment the redevelopment’s retail, other entertainment and upscale contemporary apartments. With enticing food and beverage, and outstanding service, T-Shotz will attract more than just golfers.”

When complete, Metro North Crossing Redevelopment is expected to feature a cinema, hotel, multi-family residential, as well as a number of unique retail and dining destinations.