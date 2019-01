Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A North Kansas City police officer stepped in to save a life, and he gained a new family member in the process.

Officer Jason Smith noticed a tiny kitten on a barrier wall during busy traffic.

He called for backup to get traffic under control around the area.

The kitten was not thrilled about being taken away at first. Once they got to the patrol car, the kitten was much happier.

See the rescue in the video player above.