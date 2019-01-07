× One person killed, one person critically injured in double shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police are investigating a double shooting Monday night that has left one person dead and one person injured.

Police Chief Terry Zeigler said the shooting happened near 5th and Freeman.

KCK police told FOX4 that both victims were taken to the hospital where one was pronounced dead. Zeigler tweeted that the other victim is in critical condition.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. FOX4 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed.