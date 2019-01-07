Police looking for witnesses after 72-year-old woman killed following crash in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — A 72-year-old woman has died following a wreck in Olathe Monday morning.

Just before 10:30 a.m. officers responded to an injury crash at West 133rd Street and South Pflumm Road.

Police said the driver of a passenger vehicle was traveling west on 133rd Street when they entered the intersection and struck the trailer of a semi-truck that was traveling through the intersection south of Pflumm.

The 72-year-old female victim was taken to an area hospital where she died. Police have not released her name.

The Olathe Police Department is looking for information from anyone who may have witnessed this incident. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6950.