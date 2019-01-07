Sporting Kansas City releases 2019 schedule

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The wait is over! On Monday afternoon, Sporting Kansas City released its 2019 MLS regular season schedule.

The team’s home opener is scheduled for Sunday March 10 against Philadelphia Union.

Single game tickets for the first eight home matches at Children’s Mercy Park will go on sale to the general public Thursday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.

Sporting KC was 12-2-5 at Children’s Mercy Park for the 2018 season, losing just three times in 48 matches across all competitions in one of the toughest venues in all of Major League Soccer.

Sporting KC failed to advance to the MLS Cup last year after losing to Portland.