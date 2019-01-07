Truck inmate stole to escape Lansing prison found abandoned in KCK, police say

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police have located the truck an inmate stole Monday in his escape from the Lansing Correctional Facility, police say.

KCK police confirmed to FOX4 that the former Army dump truck was found abandoned Monday night at 92nd Street and Parallel Parkway.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for 36-year-old Cal Henry Green III who escaped from the Lansing prison Monday afternoon. Police said he fled in the 2-1/2 ton truck.

Green wasn’t on a work release program but had a job inside of the prison. He was last seen around 11:45 a.m. Officials said around 1:20 p.m. the warden ordered an emergency head count, and that’s when they realized Green was gone.

He is described as 5-foot-4, weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue t-shirt. See his photo below.

Officials said he should be considered dangerous. The KCK native has been in and out of prison and jail since 2000 for charges such as forgery, burglary and, most recently, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. That’s why he’s spent just over four years at Lansing Correctional Facility.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Kansas Department of Corrections at 913-240-0639 or KBI at 1-800-572-7463.