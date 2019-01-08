Chiefs giving away Mahomes headbands to first 50,000 fans at Colts playoff game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rally towels pop up and fly at most stadiums and arenas during playoff time, but the Kansas City Chiefs are offering up something unique for its AFC Divisional match-up against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

The first 50,000 fans inside Arrowhead Stadium will get special headbands, a fashion championed by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The team announced the special gameday giveaway on social media Tuesday.

Arrive early ✔️

Stay loud ✔️

Be one of the first 50,000 fans inside the stadium to get your very own headband ✔️#LetsRoll @HyVee @CommunityAmerCU pic.twitter.com/yLOyJ2ejuu — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 8, 2019

The Chiefs are trying to exercise a couple of old demons this weekend. The team hasn’t won a home playoff game since the 1994 Wild Card round against Pittsburgh, the Chiefs would ultimately advance to the AFC Championship Game against Buffalo.

Kansas City is also 0-4 against the Colts in the playoffs since 1995, most recently blowing a big lead in the 2013 Wild Card round, losing a 45-44 heartbreaker in Indianapolis.

When asked about past playoff performances on Tuesday, Mahomes says these Chiefs are living in the present.

“That’s in the past. That’s something where all of us feel like we are here now and focused on the present-day. We feel like we have a different team, and that we can go out there and try to win a big football game,” he said.

The Chiefs and Colts kick off in Kansas City on Saturday at 3:35 p.m. The top-seeded Chiefs have home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs and would host the AFC Championship Game with a win.