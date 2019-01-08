Court documents say former Blue Valley employee drank, smoked pot with students

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Recently released court documents say a former Blue Valley School District employee charged with throwing parties and providing kids with alcohol allegedly did much more than that with students.

Court records say 44-year-old Tiffany Shalberg not only allegedly provided alcohol and drank with students at her home. Prosecutors say she also allegedly smoked marijuana with them and performed sexual acts with one student.

She’s been charged with one count of hosting a juvenile alcohol party, four counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor, three counts of contributing to a child’s misconduct, three counts of child endangerment and one count of promoting obscenity.

The dates she worked for the district overlap with the time frame court documents say she provided alcohol to minors.

Court documents say the parties happened from October 2017 to April 2018.

According to the district, Shalberg was hired as a paraprofessional in 2015 at Sunrise Point Elementary. She transitioned to the role of administrative assistant for student services at Blue Valley Southwest in 2017 and stopped working there in 2018.

A spokesperson for the Blue Valley School District told FOX4, “Shalberg’s employment with Blue Valley Schools was separated prior to the district’s knowledge of allegations involving minors.”

According to court records, Overland Park police received a tip in April that Shalberg was hosting the parties at her Overland Park home and inviting students.

Police said they interviewed multiple students who confirmed they drank alcohol and smoked marijuana at her home.

Several students told police that Shalberg was typically present during the parties, and several times she had to be carried to bed because of how intoxicated she was, court documents say.

One student told investigators that Shalberg would allegedly offer to lie to her parents and tell them everything was OK. Other students said Shalberg took them to local liquor stores to buy alcohol.

Students also told police that the 44-year-old would invite older men to the parties and allegedly showed the teens naked photos of herself and the men.

Through their investigation, police said they learned Shalberg allegedly performed oral sex on a male student at her Overland Park home. Investigators spoke to the student who confirmed the allegation. She has not been charged with committing any illegal sex acts against a minor.

When police interviewed the Overland Park woman, she denied the allegations, arguing that people were “jealous of her financial situation … and wanted to see her fail,” court documents say.

Overland Park police said she then claimed mental instability and allegedly asked, “What do I need to do to avoid this?”

Officers arrested Shalberg last week. She posted a $1,500 bond later that day. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 15.