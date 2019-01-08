First of its kind electric field heating system being installed at Children’s Mercy Park

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Exciting news Sporting Kansas City fans. Installation has begun on a state of the art electric field heating system at Children’s Mercy Park.

Sporting Kansas City posted the news Tuesday morning on their social media pages.

The team said this is the first of its kind in a professional stadium in the United States.

The under-soil heating and cooling system is from a company called SubAir Systems LLC based out of Graniteville, South Carolina.

According to their website, the system works by placing oxygen and moisture sensors below the playing field surface to report real-time soil conditions’ data to the control system.

With active monitoring, the systems can respond to sudden changes in soil conditions. In a sudden downpour the vacuum systems activate to eliminate excess moisture in the soil profile. Successive high temperature days that increase soil temperature will activate aeration to moderate subsoil temperatures.

Sporting KC finished the 2018 season 12-2-5 at Children’s Mercy Park, losing just three times in 48 matches across all competitions in one of the toughest venues in all of Major League Soccer.

Sporting KC failed to advance to the MLS Cup last year after losing to Portland.

On Monday, the team released its 2019 MLS regular season schedule.

The team’s home opener is scheduled for Sunday March 10 against Philadelphia Union.

Single game tickets for the first eight home matches at Children’s Mercy Park will go on sale to the general public Thursday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.