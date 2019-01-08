Former De Soto-area fire chief charged for allegedly manipulating sick, vacation time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DE SOTO, Kan. -- The former fire chief of a district based in De Soto is now facing charges.

Michael Whim served as the chief of the Northwest Consolidated Fire District in De Soto for more than three years.

On Monday, Johnson County prosecutors charged the 56-year-old with two counts of "unlawfully and feloniously using his computer to devise a scheme." Sources say Whim is "accused of manipulating his sick and vacation time entry" in July and October 2016.

When asked, the former fire chief told FOX4 he didn't have any comment on the charges.

FOX4 also spoke with Frank Jenkins, the Northwest Consolidated Fire District Board's attorney, before its monthly meeting. He was also very tight-lipped on the matter.

"We do not have any reaction at all. It's a matter for the district attorney's office to cover," Jenkins said.

Todd Maxton, a 25-year veteran of the agency, has served as De Soto's interim fire chief since early December. Maxton will now serve as the the department's new chief.

Whim remains free on bond. He's scheduled to go to court on Jan. 16. Officials say this is an ongoing investigation.