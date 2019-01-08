Home near 38th and Indiana explodes, fire spreads to neighboring homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City home exploded early Tuesday and fire spread to homes on each side.

It happened near 38th and Indiana around 3 a.m.

Neighbors called 911 when they heard a loud explosion. By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, flames spread to two additional homes. Those homes were vacant. The person who lived in the home that exploded was out of town.

Fire investigators and bomb and arson crews were working to determine the house in the middle to exploded.

"I mean the explosion--there’s glass all the way across the street," said Eric Trotter, who lives behind three houses. "Oh man, who you think can survive something that horrific. Because the way it shook my house--it's just amazing that nobody got hurt. "