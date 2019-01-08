Inmate still on the run after escaping Lansing prison

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are still on the search for an inmate that escaped the Lansing Correctional Facility Monday.

Lansing police said 36-year-old Cal Henry Green III left the Lansing prison in a 2-1/2 ton truck. The former Army dump truck was found abandoned Monday night in Kansas City, Kansas at 92nd Street and Parallel parkway.

Green wasn’t on a work release program but had a job inside of the prison. He was last seen around 11:45 a.m. Monday. Officials said around 1:20 p.m. the warden ordered an emergency head count, and that’s when they realized Green was gone.

He is described as 5-foot-4, weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue t-shirt. See his photo below.

Officials said he should be considered dangerous. The KCK native has been in and out of prison and jail since 2000 for charges such as forgery, burglary and, most recently, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. That’s why he’s spent just over four years at Lansing Correctional Facility.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Kansas Department of Corrections at 913-240-0639 or KBI at 1-800-572-7463.

39.115531 -94.626787