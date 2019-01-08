Lenexa police rescue puppy left abandoned, tied to pole on Ridgeview Road

LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa police are looking for the person who abandoned a puppy and left it tied to a pole.

Police said the puppy was found Tuesday on a pole near the 9400 block of Ridgeview Road. The department said he was malnourished and suffered from hypothermia and other injuries.

Officers took the puppy to a local animal hospital for treatment.

Now, they’re trying to figure out who abandoned the dog and why. Anyone with information is asked to call Lenexa police at 913-477-7385.

The department asked on Facebook that those who are interested in adopting the dog don’t call police. They said they’ll release any adoption information if it becomes available.