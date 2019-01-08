Memorial held for Houston girl slain in drive-by shooting

HOUSTON — A memorial service is being held in Houston for a 7-year-old black girl who was fatally shot while in a car with her family during an attack that investigators say appears to be a case of mistaken identity.

Jazmine Barnes was being remembered Tuesday at The Community of Faith in Houston.

Her family initially believed the shooting was racially motivated. The family had described the shooter as a white man.

But a prosecutor announced Monday that two black men were suspected in the Dec. 30 drive-by shooting , and that the suspects mistakenly thought they were attacking people they’d previously fought at a club.

One suspect, Eric Black Jr., has been charged with capital murder. Authorities have declined to comment on the second suspect.

The church planned to livestream the funeral.