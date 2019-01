Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Emergency crews are on the scene after a motorcyclist struck the back of a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. at 47th and Fairmount Ave. in the West Plaza neighborhood.

Police tell FOX4 the male driver of the motorcycle has injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

No one on the bus was reported to be injured.

Officials are continuing to investigate the cause of the wreck.