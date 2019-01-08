Police identify 72-year-old Olathe woman killed in Monday morning crash

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police have now identified the woman killed in a crash Monday morning at West 133rd Street and South Pflumm Road.

Police said 72-year-old Carol Massieon, of Olathe, was traveling west in a passenger vehicle on 133rd Street when she entered the intersection and struck a trailer of a semi-truck that was traveling through the intersection south of Pflumm.

Massieon was taken to an area hospital where she died.

The Olathe Police Department is looking for information from anyone who may have witnessed this incident. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6950.