Prairie Village church’s message to Colts: Your ‘Luck’ has run out

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — A Johnson County church isn’t fazed by the Chiefs’ history with Indianapolis. In fact, they’re having fun with it!

Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village has a sign outside that reads, “Hey, Indy: Your Luck has run out #GoChiefs.”

Rev. Lee Johnson said the church staff came up with the idea during a meeting this week.

“We are very aware of the history and wanted to throw a jinx at Indy,” he said.

Even with the big game on Saturday, the church will still have service at 5 p.m.

“We know the game will be on and people will be watching,” Rev. Johnson said. “We’ll make sure to update everybody on the score.”