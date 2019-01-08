Record-setting 200 eateries participating in KC’s 10th annual Restaurant Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City's annual Restaurant Week offers options to please almost any palate.

"Kansas City restaurant week is now in its 10th year, and it’s going to be the biggest and best year ever," said Derek Klaus with Visit KC.

For the first time, a record 200 restaurants are taking part. Diners will get a chance to try all kinds of incredible foods from around the world.

Tribe Street Kitchen is a brand new restaurant in the River Market, participating in its first restaurant week. The venue boasts seasonal flavors from South America, Africa, Asia and Europe.

"We specialize in small plates, like local small plates, things you see traveling on the street. We try to make it more like a restaurant setting meal than just skewers and stuff," said Lance Gipson, Tribe executive chef.

The annual event comes at a critical time of year -- when restaurants are typically a little slow.

Lunch and dinner are served in multi-course options for $15 or $33.

"It's really great opportunity for the public to get out and enjoy new places or maybe some old favorites at a really good discount," Klaus said.

And one bite at a time, these restaurants are proving Kansas City is becoming a dining destination.

"Kansas City has a growing reputation for its culinary. Now it’s much more than just barbecue and steaks. It’s fine dining like Corvino. It’s awesome new restaurants like Blind Box. It’s really great stuff coming up every day here in Kansas City," Klaus said.

And making this food frenzy even more appetizing, 10 percent of Restaurant Week proceeds benefit three local charities, including the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City.

The organization said the funds help support critical programming, including a daily dinner provided to kids in need.

"There is definitely a connection there. They can enjoy great food and know the proceeds will go to support our kids in having great meals as well," said Dred Scott, president of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kansas City.

Restaurant week runs Jan. 11-20. You can make reservations online right now at KCRestaurantWeek.com.